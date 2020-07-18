Susan Chiera

Susan (Beauregard) Chiera 68 of Hudson, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Susan was born in Marlborough, MA, on June 20, 1952, a daughter of Frances A. McIlveen) Conti and the late Carl Beauregard. She was raised in Hudson, MA, where she resided for most of her life, with a few years spent in New Hampshire and Florida. Susan worked as an office administrator for many years. She loved to cook and was an exceptionally talented artist. Susan is survived by her mother, Frances A. (McIlveen) Conti; her son, Brent H. Chiera and his fianc, Tiffani Blas of Hudson, FL; her sister, Lisa Ciesinski and her husband Michael of Hopkinton, MA; 2 grandchildren, Evann and Eva Chiera a niece, Stefanie Musich and also a nephew, Will Ciesinski. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Nello Conti and her sister, Ann Marie Beauregard. Calling hours will be held from 4pm until 6pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA. Burial will be private at a later time. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to Hudson Community Food Pantry, PO Box 608 Hudson, MA 01749.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store