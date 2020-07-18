1/1
Susan Chiera
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan (Beauregard) Chiera 68 of Hudson, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Susan was born in Marlborough, MA, on June 20, 1952, a daughter of Frances A. McIlveen) Conti and the late Carl Beauregard. She was raised in Hudson, MA, where she resided for most of her life, with a few years spent in New Hampshire and Florida. Susan worked as an office administrator for many years. She loved to cook and was an exceptionally talented artist. Susan is survived by her mother, Frances A. (McIlveen) Conti; her son, Brent H. Chiera and his fianc, Tiffani Blas of Hudson, FL; her sister, Lisa Ciesinski and her husband Michael of Hopkinton, MA; 2 grandchildren, Evann and Eva Chiera a niece, Stefanie Musich and also a nephew, Will Ciesinski. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Nello Conti and her sister, Ann Marie Beauregard. Calling hours will be held from 4pm until 6pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA. Burial will be private at a later time. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to Hudson Community Food Pantry, PO Box 608 Hudson, MA 01749.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Saint Michael Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved