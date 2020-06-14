Susan E. "Sue Ellen" Delcourt, 54 of Nantucket and Marstons Mills passed away June 9, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sue Ellen was an avid outdoorsman with a love of horseback riding, shell fishing, boating, hiking and reading books on the beach. Those who knew Sue Ellen would tell you she had a distinct laugh, infectious smile, mischievous sense of humor, and a love of life. Sue Ellen is a 1983 graduate of Framingham South High School and 1987 graduate of Framingham State College. For many years Sue Ellen had her boutique shop on Nantucket called Ensembles which she founded. After closing her store, Sue Ellen began project management in the construction of high - end residential homes and commercial buildings on Nantucket. Together with her husband they formed a successful company and were blessed to spend much time together. She is survived by her loving husband Charles "Chuck" Delcourt, her brother Scott Gonfrade and his partner Rick Waniak of Milford, MA and Wells, ME, her niece Kaitlyn Gonfrade and her fiance Tyler Fausnacht of Foxboro, and her dog Bo. Sue Ellen was predeceased by her mother Eleanor Gonfrade of Framingham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Sue Ellen and her family wish to express their thanks and gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses of the Oncology Unit of Mass General Hospital, Infusion and Med Surge Units of Nantucket Cottage Hospital, and PASCON of Nantucket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Palliative & Supportive Care of Nantucket (PASCON) and the Nantucket Cottage Hospital at 57 Prospect Street Nantucket, MA 02554. For online guestbook please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.