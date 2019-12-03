|
Susan E. (Palmer) Morse Frullo, 89, died early Monday morning, November 25th, after a short period of failing health. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Frullo (who died in 2004) for 24 years. The daughter of the late George and Blanche (Cass) Palmer, Sue was born in Cochituate, MA and grew up in Hopkinton, MA. She lived most of her adult life between Marlborough, MA and Tampa, FL, before settling on Cape Cod with Ray in 1980, where they lived many happy years together. Sue began her lifes calling as a caregiver while working at their family-owned nursing home | Blue Haven Rest Home | in Marlborough, which inspired her to become an CNA for 55+ years, many of which were in labor and delivery at Marlborough Hospital, and then at several nursing homes across Cape Cod. An avid reader in her later years, Sue was also the life of the party | a lover of music, dancing, playing cards, and telling stories, she fostered a loving community of family and friends who adored spending time with her. She cherished Christmas (her favorite time of year) and was a lover of all animals; she took in many dogs, cats, and birds over the years, including her most recent love: a 17- year-old tabby-cat named Benny. She was tremendously proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her first husband (Guy Morse, Jr. of Holliston, MA), her three children (Guy Morse, III and wife Nancy of Centerville, MA; Ronald Morse and wife LeeAnn of Millbury, MA; and daughter Deborah LaRose- Jordan and husband George of Upton, MA), her two sisters (Helen Hamilton of Marlborough, MA, and Hester Tibbets of Dalton, NH), her ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by six brothers, one sister, one son-in-law, one grandson, and two great-granddaughters. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 10:00am at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA) directly following will be the funeral service at 11:00am. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery (133 Wilson Street, Marlborough, MA) after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susans name to the MSPCA of Cape Cod (1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019