Susan Gardella Shean, 77, of Forest Hills, NY, passed away on July 11, 2020 in her home. Susan was born in White Plains, NY, to George and Elvera Ucci Gardella on June 10, 1943. She attended high school there (class of 1961), and graduated from Wells College with a degree in Mathematics in 1965. Upon graduation, Susan was employed by IBM and moved to Framingham, MA, with her former spouse, David W. Shean, where she lived and worked for many years in the then pioneering field of computer software engineering. In retirement, she returned to New York, residing first in Island Park and then, in Forest Hills. Susan is survived by her husband, David Kempler of Forest Hills, NY, her children, Michael Shean of Southport, ME, and Julie Shean (and Bojan Bajovic) of Astoria, NY, her grandson, Veljko Bajovic of Astoria, NY, and her siblings, Richard (and Barbara) Gardella of Tuckahoe, NY, Linda (and Francis) DeStefano of Fairfield, CT, and Barbara (and Philip) Aufiero of Armonk, NY. She was predeceased by her brother, Judge George J. Gardella, Jr. (Diane Switzer). Susan will be buried in a private ceremony at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.