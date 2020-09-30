On Monday, September 28th, Susan Jean (Mitchell) Delfanti, 65, beloved wife of Thomas C. Delfanti and cherished mother of Mark and Michael Delfanti passed away at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sue was born in Bay Shore NY, to her devoted parents, George 'Howie' and Anna (Heyboer) Mitchell. Sues childhood was filled with so many of the activities that became her lifelong favorite pastimes: ballet, horseback riding, biking, skiing, swimming and boating on Long Island. After graduating from Sayville High School in 1972, her love for physical activities led her to further her education at Springfield College, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1976. Happily, while attending college, she met a young man, Tommy, who shared her passion for outdoor sports. On July 5, 1980, Sue married the love of her life at New Life Community Church in West Sayville NY. Tommy and Sue celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary this past summer. Sue went on to advance her education at Quinsigamond Community College and became a registered nurse. She practiced nursing at Milford Regional Medical Center, Pastorello Clinic and later in the Milford Public Schools. As Sue began her nursing career, she and Tommy welcomed and raised their two boys; together they continued to enjoy outdoor adventures. Her happy places became Hills Beach and Moose Pond in Maine, their family cabin in Vermont, and Singing Winds Farm, home of her sweet horse, Dolce. She expressed her love to all those around her through her caring and thoughtful ways. Family and friends meant the world to Sue; they made her life complete. The crafts and other hobbies she experienced with them brought her much joy. There is no denying that Sues life was one well lived. Susan is survived by her loving husband Thomas Charles Delfanti and their two children, Mark Delfanti and his fiance Kara Johnson, both of Salt Lake City, Utah and Michael Delfanti of Charlestown MA. Also surviving is her mother, Anna Mitchell of Milford MA and her brother and his wife, John and Ann Mitchell of Rochester NY. Sue also leaves her two sisters-in-law, Terrie (Delfanti) Sharp and her husband Paul, and Mary Delfanti. Also left behind are her dear nieces and nephew and so many special friends. She was pre-deceased by her father, George Mitchell. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the familys concern for the wellbeing of family members & friends a Private Funeral Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Milford. A Private Committal Service will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday (October 2nd) from 4pm to 7pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The International OCD Foundation, P O Box # 961029, Boston MA 02196 or to The Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.