|
|
Susan Marie Calhoun, 85, of Framingham, died after a brief illness on February 10, 2020. Susan was born on July 12, 1934 in Pittsfield, MA. She was the daughter of the late James E. Doyle II and Rita (Raftery) Doyle. Susan was the beloved wife of, first, the late Joseph John Petrini and then the late Bradford R. Calhoun, and the cherished mother of Joseph A. Petrini and his wife Anne of Hamden, CT, David J. Petrini of Worcester, and Christopher J. Petrini and his wife Julie of Wellesley. Susan was the treasured stepmother of Linda S. Scott of Yarmouthport and Sherry L. Lisa, who predeceased her. Susan is survived by her adored and adoring grandchildren, Shawn J. Petrini of Boston, Tabitha O. Petrini of Los Angeles, and Katherine G. Miele of Sandwich. Susan is survived by her brother John Doyle and his wife Nancy of Wilmington, DE, her brother Tom Doyle and his wife Theresa of Waterford, CT, and her sister Sheila Hacker and her husband Chuck of Newport Beach, CA, and is predeceased by her brother James E. Doyle III and her sister Linda McGinnis. In addition to her immediate family, Susan is survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Kind, funny and empathetic, Susan inspired, entertained and comforted all those around her. She maintained deep friendships with people across many generations, from all walks of life. Equally at home at a Red Sox game, an opera, or the counter of Friendlys, Susan was her own version of a Renaissance woman and lived the feminist ideal. Susans friends and family always were amazed to see how her disarming empathy made everyone around her comfortable to open to her about their hopes, dreams and challenges in life. After graduating from St. Josephs High School in Pittsfield, she earned her R.N. nursing certificate from St. Lukes Hospital in Pittsfield. After she tragically lost her husband Joe when he was 29 and was left a single mom to three young boys, she earned her R.N. Teaching certificate from the University of Connecticut and taught and practiced nursing for many years. With her husband Brad, she built a successful contracting business. She took classes in literature, the arts and history at Radcliffe, read voraciously and kept up with pop culture to the delight of her grandkids. A lifelong advocate for civil rights and social justice, Sue was a role model to her family and friends. They will miss her warmth, positivity and beautiful smile. Family and friends will honor and remember Susans life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Friday February 14th from 4 | 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Annes Church, 20 Boston Rd., Southborough on Saturday morning at 10:30. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susans name will be gratefully accepted by , , or the St. Jude National Shrine, www.shrineofstjude.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020