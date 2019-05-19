|
Susan Marie (Doherty) Garry, 67, of Medway, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston to the late Nancy (Keim) and Philip Doherty. She was raised in Framingham where she graduated from Framingham North High School in 1969. Sue met and later married her high school sweetheart Mike Garry in 1972. Mike and Sue later moved to Medway where they raised their children, made many lifelong friends, and watched more soccer games than one could imagine. Susan is survived by many who loved her, her husband Michael Garry; her children Sean Garry and his wife Stacy, Colleen Mahan and her husband Andy, Tim Garry and is predeceased by her son Steven Garry. She also leaves behind her brothers Philip Doherty and Bob Doherty and his wife Alison. The love she had for her nieces, nephews, sisters in law and brother in law was unmatc- hed and they will all miss her rooting for them at the annual soccer grudge match or watching any Boston sports game on tv with end- less appetizers being served. Susan did not have sisters by birth, but she amassed many through her friendships. All of them would be listed as her best friend, because she loved them with all her heart. She found serenity in putting her feet in the water in Onset, boomers weekends, card nights, talks with friends, and walking the flats in Brewster. The happiest role was being Gigi to, Grace and Liam Garry and Ellie and Lexie Mahan, her grandchildren, the greatest loves of her life. They will hold tight to the memories of sleep overs, watching the Sound of Music, countless adventures she took them on, and ending every bedtime with her telling them she loved them madly, only for them to respond why are you mad at me. With her passing, the family is comforted by the fact that she was welcomed with open arms by her son Steven Garry, her nephew Patrick Doherty and her parents, who we assume had a glass of Gigi juice awaiting her. Services will be private and are under the direction of Morris Funeral Home of Southborough. If you wish to honor Sue, please consider a donation to Summer of Love Onset Bay Association. PO Box 799 196 Onset Ave. Onset, MA 02588. The family knows that she will be watching the show every week as the ocean breeze blows in. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com. Morris Funeral Home
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2019