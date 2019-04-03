Susan M. Scotland, 79, of Ashland, MA passed away on April 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Julian and Madeline (Melvin) Hastings and the wife of Bruce A Scotland for 62 years. Susan was an active member of the Federated Church of Ashland and enjoyed the many programs at the Ashland Senior Center. Susan loved music, art and nature. She played the piano and sang in the church choir. Her favorite hobbies also included painting, sewing, gardening, and walking on the beaches of Cape Cod. In addition to her husband, her family includes three children, David Scotland of Framingham, the late Douglas Scotland and his wife Joanne of Ashland, and Paula Scotland of Durham, NC, and three grandchildren Keith Scotland and his wife Gabrielle, Averyl Edwards and Addison Edwards. She has one sister, Judith Hipp, of Citrus Heights, CA and a wonderful extended family both near and far. A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 6th at 11:00am in the Federated Church of Ashland, 118 Main St. Ashland. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Federated Church of Ashland. www.mataresefuneral.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary