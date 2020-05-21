|
|
Mrs. Susanna K. Bowman, 85, a longtime resident of Framingham MA, died on May 19, 2020. Born March 20, 1935 in Cambridge, MA., she was the daughter of the late Susanna Abigail Kennedy MA and Timothy J. Ryan NY. and the wife of the late Oliver A. Bowman. Susanna attended Jackson Memorial School of Nursing in Fl and upon graduation married her husband Oliver of New Windsor MD, celebrating 63yrs of marriage. She began her nursing carrier at Baltimore City Hospital and after moving up to Massachusetts in 1962, she worked at Framingham Union Hospital for the next 52yrs retiring in 2012. Susanna served as an emergency room nurse, lead nurse of the of the new Access department and as a nurse supervisor which gave her responsibility for all hospital operations during the evening shift hours. Working as a nurse and caring for the needs of her community was not only the joy of her life but her greatest source of pride. Surviving are her sisters, Debrorah Bergstrom and her wife Michelle Doucertte of Milford MA and Faye Harrington and her husband Rob of Framingham MA; her son Mark Bowman and his wife Susan of Quincy, her son Rev. Barry Bowman and his wife Laura of Bristol CT and her daughter Lisa Pat and her husband Dr. Ted Pat of Milford M, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Susans memory may be made to the CFC International, P.O. Box 55157 St. Petersburg, FL 33732. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2020