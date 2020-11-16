1/1
Suzanne R. Borelli
Suzanne Rose Borelli, 75, of Ashland, passed away Nov. 14th, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Plainview, MN; she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Madge (Murphy) Griffin. She was the wife of Gerald A. Borelli for fiftyfour years. A longtime resident of Ashland, Sue and her husband Gerry owned Weld Rite Inc. of Ashland with Sue serving as bookkeeper. She was a devout parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Ashland. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Yvonne Borelli-Chace and her husband Bob; Jay Borelli; Patrick Borelli and his wife Whitnie Bennion and Daniel Borelli and his wife Anna; nine grandchildren; Griffin, Francessca, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Vincenzo, Rosili, Joseph, Vera and Isabella, two great-grandchildren, Rose and Ruby and her siblings Barb Maurantonio, Mike Griffin (deceased), Bonnie Jensen, John Griffin, Dan Griffin (deceased), Cindy Stephan, Colleen Tucker, Linda Gander and Pam Kennedy. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated Nov. 17th at 9a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. There are no calling hours. Online condolences are welcome at www.mataresefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's name can be made to St. Cecilia's Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA 01721

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 16, 2020.
