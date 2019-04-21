|
|
Sylvia (Buttery) DiRienzo of Natick, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of John DiRienzo of Natick for 70 years. Devoted mother of Christopher DiRienzo of Natick, Victoria Canner of Greenland, N.H. and Markie DiRienzo of Halifax. Loving grandmother of Zachary Canner, Brittany Canner, Anthony DiRienzo and Nicholas DiRienzo. Great-grandmother of Cody John DiRienzo and Tessa Lynn DiRienzo. Sister of the late Robert Buttery, Priscilla Hayden and Barbara Curran. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and precious Siamese cats. She was a courageous polio survivor, and in spite of some impairment raised her family and worked in the physical therapy department at the Leon ard Morse Hospital. Sylvia loved gardening, traveling and being with her family. She enjoyed being the matriarch of the household and loved dining and entertaining. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Sylvias name are requested to: Development Office, MAB Community Services, 200 Ivy St., Brookline, MA 02446. Funeral Service and Interment Private For directions or guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019