Sylvia F. (Budde) Rovito 73, a longtime resident of Framingham died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Sylvia was born in Cincinnati, OH the daughter of the late Erwin & Marcella (Brunner) Budde. Sylvia was a graduate of Mt. Saint Joseph University in Ohio and taught French in public schools and later at Sacred Heart Academy. In 1969, the same weekend as the moon landing, she married the love of her life, Joe, and in 1990, after 20 years in the Chicago area, they followed his career to Framingham where they raised their two children, Emilie and Michael. Sylvia was warm to all she met and a life-long learner, with an urge to travel, explore, and share all she learned. Sylvia loved Paris, leading trips there with her students and visiting her French friends often over the years. She loved to read and was a member of several book groups, where she made many friends. She enjoyed art, history and culture, cross country skiing, gardening and walking the trails around the Metrowest. Sylvia was a friend to many and took great comfort in the lasting friendships that she formed and tended to over the years. A loving wife to her husband Joseph V. Sylvia also she adored her children, Emilie Dubois and her husband Aaron from Needham, and Michael and his wife Yuting Deng of San Francisco. In recent years she became the doting grandmother to her granddaughters, Jacqueline and Anna Dubois. Sylvia is also survived by her siblings, Barbara DAngelo, Jim Budde, and Dianne Murray and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Erwin Budde, Jr. Sylvias family will honor and remember her with a private ceremony to be followed by a public memorial to be organized and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sudbury Valley Trustees, who tend the trails she walked and skied. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. To sign a virtual register book, offer the family condolences, and share in memories of Sylvia please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020