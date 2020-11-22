1/1
Talbert A. Pond
Talbert Adair Pond, 76, of Hopkinton passed away Sunday Nov. 15th, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in New Brunswick, Canada; he was the son of the late Garnet and Helen (Banks) Pond. Talbert served his country honorably during the Vietnam War as a Navy Corpsman from 1964-1968. He went on to become a registered nurse and head operating room nurse at Framingham Union Hospital for over 30 years. Talbert was an accomplished writer, obtaining his Bachelor of Arts from Framingham State College later in life and wrote several short stories. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Marie Nordahl and her husband Victor of Rochester, MA, two grandchildren, Riley and Aidan Nordahl, and also two brothers, William Pond of Meredith, NH, and Maxwell Pond of New Brunswick, Canada. Due to covid 19 services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole MA 02071. Online condelences are welcome at mataresefuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
