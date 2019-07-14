Services Norton Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave. Framingham , MA 01702 508-875-7871 For more information about Teresa Carollo Resources More Obituaries for Teresa Carollo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teresa A. Carollo

Teresa Adele Sartori Carollo, 99, the matriarch of the Carollo family, slipped away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at Bethany Health Care Center in Framingham, MA. She lived a full and joyful life before enduring a courageous battle with Alzheimers. To those who knew and loved her she was best known as Mamma, Nonna, and Bisnonna. She was born in Calvene, Italy on February 9, 1920 to Giuseppe and Rosina Sartori and was the third of five children. At the age of 15 she began working for the Italian Red Cross in Vicenza, Italy. When WWII arrived at her doorstep and residents were ordered to evacuate the city, Adele remained as an essential employee of the Red Cross. Her role was to provide families with the supplies and support they needed to survive. The lessons she learned during those formative years, created a lifelong passion for savoring life to its fullest. On September 20, 1946 she married Albino Carollo and together they began to craft a life and welcomed the birth of two daughters, Maria Teresa and Paola. In 1956 they made the decision to immigrate to the United States for many of the same reasons every immigrant leaves their country of birth | the opp- ortunity to create a better life for themselves and their children. Passing under the light of the Statue of Liberty was a moment of hope and optimism for everyone. The family had no way of knowing the sacrifices they would make, the losses they would suffer, and the lifelong yearning they would endure for their birth families and home country. They only knew that they were entering a country that would give them a chance to work hard, continue to build a family and change the trajectory of every generation that followed. Their journey took them from Union City, New Jersey to Hartville, Wyoming, where their daughter Anna was born. Ultimately, they moved to Kingston, New York where Adele lived most of her life before moving to Framingham in 2003. Adele is remembered best as someone who was an avid lifelong learner. She had an insatiable curiosity and was endlessly fascinated by the world around her. She would often remark she had no idea how anyone could say they were bored when there was so much to learn and explore. She met every obstacle with equal measures of intelligence, resilience, and stubbornness-- qualities that allowed her to survive and thrive throughout her entire life. When all else failed, she called upon her sense of humor and her ability to cite an appropriate Italian proverb that would put the entire situation in perspective. Adele is survived by her daughters Maria Carollo Figueroa of Framingham, MA, Paola Carollo Orza and her husband Anthony Orza of Lakewood, NJ, Anna Carollo Cross and her husband Douglas Cross of Framingham MA. Her grandchildren, Maria Figueroa Kupcu and her husband Murat Kupcu, of Dobbs Ferry, NY, Elena Figueroa Staroselsky and her husband Dennis Starolselsky, of Framingham, MA. Nina Orza Reffie and her husband Rocco Reffie, of Toms River, NJ, Marco Cross and his wife Sarah Reusche of Providence, RI and Mia Cross of Framingham MA and her fiance Patrick Dolan of Brookline, MA. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Luca and Leyla Kupcu, Chiara Staroselsky, and Angelina and Gia Reffie. In addition, she leaves behind a cadre of lifelong friends with whom she shared laughter and many adventures. She was pre-deceased by her husband Albino as well as her parents and siblings. The family wishes to thank all those who offered their friendship and kindness throughout Adeles life. The family is especially grateful for the skilled staff at Bethany and their endless reserve of patience and compassion throughout her ten-year journey with Alzheimers. Know- ing that she was in such loving hands was a constant source of comfort for her family. A funeral mass will be held on July 22, 2019 at 10:15 A.M. in the Holy Spirit Chapel at Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road Framingham, MA. Interment of her ashes will take place in Italy where she will be reunited with her husband Albino. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers and in honor of Adeles lifelong commitment to education and social justice, a scholarship fund has been established to support Bethany Health Care Center staff members who wish to advance their healthcare careers. Donations may be directed to the Adele Carollo Scholarship Fund c/o Sr. Jacquelyn McCarthy, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 14, 2019