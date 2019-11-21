|
|
Teresa A. (Sheils) Huling, 92, of Natick died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John R. Huling. Devoted mother of Karen Reardon and her significant other David Vickstrom of Natick, Pamela Aronson and her husband Scott of Grafton, Janice Whitney and her husband David of Medway, John Huling and his wife Joanna of Baltimore, MD, Thomas Huling and his wife Diana of St. Louis, MO, Robert Huling and his wife Sherry of Dallas, TX and Martha Huling of Framingham. Loving grandmother of Gregory, Jeremy, Adam, Kathleen, Maureen, Deborah, Kristen, Shannon, Ryan, Jennifer, Dane, Maggie, Ashleigh, Christian and Emily Rose. Great-grandmother of 15. Beloved sister of John Sheils of Woburn and the late Marjorie Maher and William Sheils. Daughter of the late Henry and Mary Margaret (Lynch) Sheils. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common, Saturday November 23rd at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Saturday, November 23rd at 10am in St. Patrick Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday November 22nd from 4-7pm at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Teresa graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music and was well known for her beautiful signing voice. She happily sang for many years in St. Patricks Church Choir and in the Golden Tones of Wayland. Teresa especially loved family gatherings and time spent with her children and grandchildren. Teresas spirit will live on for generations in GIW, NH, forevermore known as Grammis Lake. Whether in the early morning sparkles on the water, the rustle of the wind in the top of the trees or the soft pine needles under foot, Grammi will be there with her loving family forever. For directions or to sign guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019