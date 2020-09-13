Terrance Farrell, 57, of Wayland passed away Thursday, March 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Loving brother of Brian Farrell and his wife Denise of North Dighton, Brenda Farrell of North Carolina, Timothy Farrell and his wife Leanne of Holliston, Maureen Alexander and her husband Scott of Bellingham and the late Joan Farrell and Kellyann Farrell. Son of the late Edward L. and Joan C. (Tobin) Farrell. Visiting Hours will be held in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Tuesday, September 15th from 4-8pm. For guestbook and directions please visit www. everettfuneral.com