Theodore "Teddy" DeMauro of Framingham passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 from complications associated with the Covid-19 virus. He was 78 years old. Theodore was an amazing husband, father to his four children, and grandfather to seven grandchildren. The family grew up in Ashland Ma until retiring to Uxbride Ma with his adoring wife, Barbara "Bobby" DeMauro. Theodore maintained a successful career owning a custom woodwork business with A-list clientele and was published in Architectural Digest. Among his passion for carpentry, Theodore also enjoyed nature and all the woods had to offer, specifically hunting and fishing with his son, Theodore, Jr. He had a love for his Italian heritage, teaching his youngest daughter, Nicole, all its culinary secrets. His love for food expanded into experiences with his daughter Pam, as well. Theodore spent his latest years as a resident of Beaumont in Westboro where he was able to cherish invaluable time with his daughter, Kristen, as they enjoyed coffee outings, long drives together, and Sunday dinners. Theodore and his late wife, Barbara, were longtime members of Saint Tarcisius Church in Framingham and Saint Marys Church in Uxbridge. Born in Framingham, MA, he was the youngest of six children of the late Theodore and Virginia DeMauro (Faustino) from Italy. Theodore was the beloved husband of the late Barbara DeMauro, and the devoted father of Kristen Godin and her husband Rick of Southborough, Nicole DeMauro and her husband Michael of Oxford, Theodore DeMauro and his wife Peg of Bellingham, and Pam Fennel of Sante Fe, New Mexico. He was the loving granfather of Michaela, Ryan, Hunter, Aiden, Michael, Katarina, and Mackenzie. In light of current circumstances, a Memorial Mass in celebration of Theodores life is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the Matarese Funeral Home website. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020