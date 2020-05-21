|
Theresa Fox Cummings of Ashland passed away on May 17, 2020, at age 83. Although happy and doing well, early this Sunday morning her long-tired heart quietly gave out in her sleep. Born in Rutland, VT to Charles and Margaret Fox; Theresa was the youngest of six; Mary, John, June, Rita, and Wayne. At age 18 Theresa left her quiet hometown for the intensity of Washington, DC. She grew up fast, proudly serving her country in the CIA, in Far East Asian and Russian intelligence. There, at a JFK inauguration party, she met her future husband, William C. Cummings. They married and lived in Annandale, VA and later in Londonderry, NH. Theresa is Mom to four; William Patrick, Sheila Ruth, Victoria Therese, and Charles Fox; Grandma to six; Emily Anne, Joshua David, Zachary Thomas, Alexander William, Maxwell Charles, and Nicholas Charles; and Great-Grandma to one, Winchester Mabel. Theresa enjoyed years in the Ashland and Derry, NH Garden Clubs, winning awards for her photo-scrapbooking. She was an Interior Designer, and loved political reading. Theresa will rest in Londonderry, NH with her husband and son William. A memorial Mass will be said in St. Cecilias Parish, Ashland, MA at a later date. Donations to the ASPCA (aspca.org) are appreciated. mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2020