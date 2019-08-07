|
Theresa G. (Lawrence) Grasso, 94, died Sunday evening August 5, 2019 after a short perioid of failing health. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Pat Grasso who died in 2011. They were married for 65 years. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Susan (Sanginario) Lawrence and lived in Marlborough all of her life. Theresa worked for the Marlborough Hospital for over 30 years, starting as a nurse and moving up to head the pharmacy department. She went on to be promoted to Assistant Director of Nursing and the Director of Medical Records. Mrs. Grasso was a long time member of the former Saint Anns Church in Marlborough. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and spending summers with her family in New Hampshire. She and her husband Pat spent many winters in Florida. She is survived by a daughter Susan Lefebvre and her husband Steven of Marlborough, a son Pasquale Grasso Jr. and his wife Barbara of Randolph, five grandchildren; David, Laura, Anthony, Stephanie and Nicole, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Chu- rch, 11 Prospect St. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. An hour of visitation will be held on Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the William R. Short & Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough. (www.shortfuneral.com).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019