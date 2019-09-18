|
Theresa M. (Conte) Dumais Peters, 97, died September 15, 2019. Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 21st with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Pauls Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA Intement service will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Gaskill St, Blackstone, Ma Relatives and friends are invited call ing hours are on Friday, Sept. 20th from 4-8pm. in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill, Road. Woonsocket, RI 02895. sdipardomefh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019