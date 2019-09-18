Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pauls Church
48 St. Paul St.
Blackstone, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Peters Obituary
Theresa M. (Conte) Dumais Peters, 97, died September 15, 2019. Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 21st with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Pauls Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA Intement service will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Gaskill St, Blackstone, Ma Relatives and friends are invited call ing hours are on Friday, Sept. 20th from 4-8pm. in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill, Road. Woonsocket, RI 02895. sdipardomefh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now