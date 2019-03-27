|
Theresa M. St. Maurice, 87, of Marlborough died Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Remi and Sarah (Nevins) St. Maurice, and lived here all of her life. Theresa was a graduate of the former Saint Anns Academy in Marlborough and was a long time member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was an avid baker and worked over 30 years in the food services department at Marlborough Hospital. To her family and friends, her blueberry muffins were the best. She is survived by her sister Cecelia Lynch of Southborough and many cousins and friends. Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday morning from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough. (www.shortfuneral.com).
