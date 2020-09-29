Theresa Napoleon

Theresa (Sciretta) Napoleo, npassed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was ninety years old. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Napoleon. Devoted mother of Ann Francoise and her husband James of Holliston, James Napoleon of Natick, Joanne Balboni and her husband Richard of Natick, and the late Joseph P. Napoleon. Loving grandmother of Robert Anniballi, Vincent and Samantha Napoleon, Richard and Michael Balboni. Great grandmother of Michael and Eddie Anniballi. Sister of Dominic Sciretta of Natick, and the late Jenny Tkowski, Ann Levitt, and Mary Currier. Daughter of the late Peter Sciretta and Antonette (Zichella) Sciretta-Cardellicchio. Theresa was an avid baker and cook. She enjoyed making raviolis for her family gatherings. She worked at all the school cafeterias in Natick. Every time her grandson Robert went to a new school, their she was at the cafeteria. It became a standard joke between them. Theresa was a kind person who would do anything she could for anybody. She drove people around enjoying every minute of it until her car broke down which was not long ago. She was one of the Three Musketeers. Theresa, Dolly Kascorn, and Alice Bond. She has many friends and was adored by all. Funeral Services and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Theresa may be made to the American Cancer Society
30 Speen Street Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.