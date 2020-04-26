MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Weld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa P. Weld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa P. Weld Obituary
Theresa P. Weld, 72, of Ashland, passed away Apr. 20th 2020, after suffering many years of Alzheimer's Disease and ultimately Covid 19. She was one of eleven children born to Clement and Blanche Oullette and wife of Donald Weld Sr. for 53 years. She worked for BJ's Corp for 17 years in the finance dept. Theresa was a member of the VFW Post 2331 in Ashland and was a past president of the American Legion Post 77 in Ashland. She enjoyed trips to the casino, bingo and playing cards, but her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Don Weld Jr., Kathleen Weld, Randy Weld and Sean Weld, grandchildren, Kayla , Alicia, Marc Anthony and Tristen Weld. Services are private. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now