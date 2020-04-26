|
Theresa P. Weld, 72, of Ashland, passed away Apr. 20th 2020, after suffering many years of Alzheimer's Disease and ultimately Covid 19. She was one of eleven children born to Clement and Blanche Oullette and wife of Donald Weld Sr. for 53 years. She worked for BJ's Corp for 17 years in the finance dept. Theresa was a member of the VFW Post 2331 in Ashland and was a past president of the American Legion Post 77 in Ashland. She enjoyed trips to the casino, bingo and playing cards, but her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Don Weld Jr., Kathleen Weld, Randy Weld and Sean Weld, grandchildren, Kayla , Alicia, Marc Anthony and Tristen Weld. Services are private. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020