Theresa Puntini, 85, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 after a short period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Louis H. Nystrom and Catherine (Mahon) Nystrom. She was born and raised in Waltham, MA where she graduated from Waltham High School in 1952. Within a few years she met and married Albert Puntini, moved to his hometown of Ashland, MA where she raised her family and lived for the remainder of her life. Terry is survived by sons; Richard Puntini and John Puntini of Ashland; granddaughter, Adrianna Puntini, sister Carol Borglund of Marlborough, sister-in-law, Eileene Nystrom of Woodridge, IL, and many loving nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces. She was preceded in death by husband Albert Puntini in 2001 and brother Louis M. Nystrom. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14th at 11:00a.m. in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland MA. Calling hours will be held Sat from 9:00am-11:00am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Salvation Army. mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019