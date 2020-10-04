Theresa Sophia Pertetua (Wrabec) Regan, of Braintree, Mass. passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 13th, 2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass. She was born on February 25, 1934 in Blaine, Ohio and grew up in Blaine and St. Clairsville Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Joseph S. Wrabec, a Coal Miner and France A. (Strapec) Wrabec, a Homemaker both born in the Austro-Hungarian Empire (Slovakia). Theresa was the beloved wife of Korean War veteran Thomas J. Regan who predeceased her in 2017. She met her husband Thomas in March of 1953. He was stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and she was living in Long Branch, NJ, working as a Telephone Operator. Tom proposed to Theresa on their 3rd date, thinking her name was Terry Brown, and they were married four months later on July 18, 1953, by then he knew her real name. They were happily married for 64 years and enjoyed a 30-year long retirement in Fort Myers, Florida after having raised their children in Framingham, Mass. During their retirement, Tom and Theresa traveled throughout the U.S. in their camper having many adventures and meeting lots of interesting people. Theresa loved reminiscing about her girlhood in Blaine and St. Clairsville. She was the youngest of ten children and was born at home with the help of a midwife. The Wrabecs, like many families of the time in rural Ohio raised some farm animals and grew a lot of their own fruit and vegetables. Theresa attended a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade. A popular waitress at Howard Johnsons Restaurant (Mass. Pike West Framingham, 1st HOJOs out of Boston) and the Aegean Restaurant in Framingham for many years, she enjoyed chatting with her customers and had a warm relationship with her many "regulars." Theresa is survived by her four daughters who she loved dearly, Theresa (Terri) Regan of Shrewsbury, Mass., Marilyn Walters and her husband Charles Walters of Danville, New Hampshire, Bridget Regan and her wife Nancy Holmes of Rockland, Mass., and Maureen Regan of Marlboro, Mass. Theresa was the loving grandmother of Melissa (Fintonis) Fairbrother and her husband Nathan of Rutland, Mass., Sean Lewis of Shrewsbury, Mass. and Michael Fintonis of Danville, New Hampshire. She was the proud great-grandmother of Juliet Fairbrother of Rutland, Mass. Donations in Theresas memory may be made to a charity she and Tom supported for many years, the Paralyzed Veterans of America
, 7 Mill Brook Rd., Wilton, NH 03086 (www.pva.org
).