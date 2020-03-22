Home

Therese (Couture) Fleming, 83, died March 16, 2020 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Ralph Fleming, who died in 2006. They were married for 49 years.Therese was born in Burlington, VT, daughter of the late Jean and Adrianne (Boule) Couture. Mrs. Fleming worked for many years as a medical secretary in Marlborough. She enjoyed cooking and crafts of any kind, particularly ceramics and painting. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a caring and giving person with a huge heart. She was always the first to offer a bite to eat, a place to stay or help in any way. She is survived by one son, Robert Fleming and his wife Allison of Marlborough, two daughters; Ellen Fleming and her husband Billy of Marlborough, Elizabeth Peterson and her husband Al of Marlborough, five grandchildren; Joshua, Grant, Evelyn, Katelyn and Amanda, one great grandchild Arizona, five sisters and many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral was held earlier this week. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring and will be announced on the Short & Rowe Funeral Home website www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
