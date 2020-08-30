Therese Margaret Treacy (formerly Kinnaly), passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. This disease did not define her, it was a small part of the story of her life. She was an amazing woman who made everyone feel welcomed and loved. She made the world a brighter place. Terri grew up in East Boston and was the daughter of George and Theresa (Miniscalco) Kinnaly. She had one brother, the late George Kinnaly of Saugus, MA, and is survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanor Kinnaly of Middleton, MA. Terri is also predeceased in passing by her loving husband, John Treacy. Terri and John were married for 53 years and resided in Sudbury, MA. They lovingly raised their 3 children, Anne, Steve and Kevin. Terri worked for over 20 years at AT&T as both Customer Service Representative and Sales Representative. After raising her children, she then returned to work as a Group Leader at Sudbury Extended Day at the Josiah Haynes School for 20 years. In that role, Terri was a loving figure who used patience and kindness with all children in her care. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts projects with the children and she enhanced the lives of all in her care. She is survived by her daughter Anne Lee and husband Patrick of Newton, MA formerly of Sudbury, MA and their children, Briana, Katie & Conor; her son Steven Treacy and wife Jennifer of Brookline, NH and their children, Caitlin, Branden & Devyn; and her son Kevin Treacy and wife Jen of Framingham, MA and their children, Brendan and Matthew. Terri deeply loved all of her children and grandchildren. Her happiest moments were spent with family and friends going out to dinner, shopping or watching sporting events. She was loved by so many people of all ages and always found the good in everyone. A private funeral will be held for immediate family and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
