Thomas A. Cederlund, 92 of Ashland, MA passed away Thursday, May 28th after a short period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (Hendrickson) Cederlund (deceased September 2018). A devoted husband and father, Tom raised his family in Wayland, MA with Mary. They later moved to NH after retirement and ultimately to Ashland, MA to be closer to family. He worked as an electrical engineer for most of his career at Fenwal Electronics in Framingham, retiring in 1993. Tom loved family, friends, sports and there wasnt a project he couldnt do himself (general carpentry, finish carpentry, plumbing, automotive, etc.). Tom served his country as a M/SGT in the Army and deployed to Korea. Army decorations included: Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. He lived by the Nine Noble Virtues and will be remembered for being a loving and kind person. Tom is survived by two children, Deborah MacNeil and her husband Kenneth of Holliston, MA, and David Cederlund and his wife Maureen of Hingham, MA, grandchildren, Kelsey Moriarty of S.Grafton, MA, Ryan Daebler of Holliston, MA, and Ava and Berit Cederlund of Hingham, MA, great-grandson, Reagan Moriarty of S.Grafton MA, and one brother, Roger Cederlund of Middleboro, MA. Tom was the grandfather of the late Annika Cederlund. A private family service will be held and memorial donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. To offer condolences or for directions please visit www. shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.