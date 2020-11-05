Thomas A Farragher, 86, died on Sunday November 1, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge MA after a battle with dementia. Born and raised in Lawrence and Andover MA, he was the son of Thomas A Farragher & Margaret (Garvey) Farragher. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence MA, and earned a Hockey scholarship to the University of Massachusetts / Amherst where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration in 1956. After graduation he joined the Navy and completed Naval flight school in Pensacola FL in 1957. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1960 he began working in various aspects of the computer field as a Systems Engineer. He earned a Masters Degree in Computer Science at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken NJ. Upon returning to the Boston area he began a career at Raytheon, Cullinet, and then relocated to Cape Elizabeth Maine to work at UNUM insurance until he retired. He was married to Claire (Gervasi) Farragher, they raised their family in Framingham. He was active in the Framingham Youth Hockey program coaching many teams over 15 a year span. In addition to Hockey, he also enjoyed running, cycling and photography. He leaves a son: Sean T. Farragher & his partner Lori Buskey of Framingham; a daughter: Julie Heinrich & her husband Mark of Groton; 2 grandchildren: Kasey & Ryan Heinrich, a brother John Farragher of Haverhill, and a sister Cathy Muise of Sandwich. Due to recent circumstances regarding Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Nov. 7 at Boyle Brothers Funeral Home. Burial with Navy honors will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please pass on a kindness to some one in need. Please visit www.BoyleBrothers.com
