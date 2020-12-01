1/
Thomas A. Palli
Thomas A. Palli, of Bellingham, formerly of Natick, passed away peacefully at his home on November 26, 2020 at the age of 69, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. Palli for over 42 years. He was the devoted father of his son Ryan Palli. Caring Uncle of Lisa McGaffigan and Kevin Flaherty and loving brother of the late Mary Lou Flaherty. Also survived by Ryans wife Megan Balder and his nieces Rachel Rainbolt, Cassandra Grima, and several grand nieces and nephews. Born in Washington D.C., son of the late Arthur and Lucille Palli. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Following his military service, Thomas began a long career as a State Trooper for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where he retired after 25 years of service. He was a graduate from Natick High School in 1969 and the University of Massachusetts in 1976. Mr. Palli was fond of his coaching days with Bellingham Pop Warner Football, Natick Youth Basketball, Bellingham Youth Basketball and Baseball. He enjoyed reading, watching football with his son, landscaping, spending time with his cats Ginger and Patches, and cherished taking trips in his 68 Charger R/T. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Wednesday Dec. 2nd from 6-7pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
