Thomas E. Bruno, 57, formerly of Medfield, died unexpectedly May 6, 2019. He was the son of Joseph and the late Joan (Shaughnessy) Bruno. Tom is survived by his wife Donna (Alberta); siblings, Joseph, Anne Aldo, John, William, James, Mary Dugan and Joan Moscatelli; in-laws, Paul and Doris Alberta, Kathy Devlin, Deborah Burgess, Paul, Scott and Kerry McCarthy; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, May 17, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA Condolences may be expressed at www.jordan fernald.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 11, 2019
