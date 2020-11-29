1/1
Thomas F. Kivell
Thomas F. Kivell, 88, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday, November 26, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Thomas & Mae (Kelley) Kivell. Tom was raised and educated in Boston and after high school, went into the automotive industry. He worked in tire sales for many years at Quirk Tire. In 1966 Tom married Nancy (Hunt), and together they enjoyed 54 years of marriage. He enjoyed following all sports, particularly the Bruins and the Patriots. He also enjoyed watching golf on Sunday afternoons. He and Nancy enjoyed lunch and dinner at some of his favorite spots in town. They traveled to Cape Cod every summer and in past years enjoyed traveling to Aruba. He will always be remembered as the gatekeeper of Maymont Drive. Besides his wife Nancy, Tom is survived alongside his children, Thomas of Framingham, and Kathy Kirk of Uxbridge, and his granddaughters, Marissa and Kristina Kirk. Considering the current health restrictions, Toms family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Toms name to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Toms family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh. com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
