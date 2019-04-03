|
Thomas H. Brian,93, died Saturday April 1 after a period of failing health. He was born in Lawrence, the son of the late John and Angelina (Resse) Brian. Mr. Brian worked at the Jackson Farm in Marlborough in many different capacities starting in 1970. He was an avid collector of knick knacks. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by seven siblings; John, Henry, Kathleen, Anna, Celina, Ruth and Angelina. His funeral will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery in Southborough. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held on Friday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019