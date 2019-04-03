Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Brian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Brian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas H. Brian Obituary
Thomas H. Brian,93, died Saturday April 1 after a period of failing health. He was born in Lawrence, the son of the late John and Angelina (Resse) Brian. Mr. Brian worked at the Jackson Farm in Marlborough in many different capacities starting in 1970. He was an avid collector of knick knacks. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by seven siblings; John, Henry, Kathleen, Anna, Celina, Ruth and Angelina. His funeral will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery in Southborough. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held on Friday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now