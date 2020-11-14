Thomas H. "Tommy" Duffy III, of Holliston, formerly of Woburn, October 30th, 2020. Cherished father of Robert M. "Rob" Duffy, his wife Lisa of Haverhill. Dear brother of William O. Duffy, his wife Marsha of Holliston and Owen M. Duffy and Susan Duffy of Woburn. Loving Uncle of Thomas, Christopher, Carly, Eric, Brenden, Elizabeth and Suzy Duffy. Sadly predeceased by his dear nephews Owen, Seamus, and Sean Duffy. Very dear friend of Chris Swanson of Milford and his children. The family will be celebrating Toms life on Saturday morning, November 14th at 12 noon at Woodbrook Cemetery in Woburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801.



