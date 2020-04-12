Home

Thomas J. Conlin Obituary
Thomas J. Conlin 84, a long time resident of Southborough, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 of heart disease. He was the beloved husband of Janice (Drever) Conlin for the past 55 years. Born in Reed City, Michigan, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Ruth E. (Marks) Conlin. Tom was a 1953 graduate of Central High School, Grand Rapids, MI, and earned his Bachelor's degree in 1958 at Alma College of Alma, MI. He worked as a purchasing manager in the food service and healthcare industries. Tom loved sports and was a dedicated fan of all the Boston teams and the University of Michigan. Go Blue! He was also an avid reader, particularly of history and was the family researcher of their genealogy. In addition he enjoyed classic films, international travel and snorkeling around the island of St. John, U.S.V.I. Tom served on the Southborough Youth Commission, Council on Aging, and was a very active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church of Marlborough. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Thomas M. Conlin and his wife Lee Varban of Arlington; Ellen Graham and her husband, William of Millis; Beth Conlin of Washington D.C.; his grandsons, Daniel V. Conlin and Cole T. Graham; a sister, Jessica VanGessel and her husband Thomas; as well as nieces, nephews and close friends There will be a private service and internment at Southborough Rural Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Tom's memory to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 537 Bolton Street, Marlboro, MA 01752. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
