Thomas Joseph Doerr, 84, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Ann T. (Palladino) Doerr. Thomas was born in Somerville, MA, on April 9, 1936, a son of the late Thomas M. Doerr and Nora (Doncaster) Doerr. He was raised in Somerville and graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge in the class of 1955. He later graduated from Boston college in 1959, with a bachelor degree in sales and marketing. He subsequently began a long and successful career as a salesman for Firestone Tire and Rubber in Needham and later as a sales representative for Mohawk Rubber, retiring in 2009 after a 50 year career in sales. In addition to his beloved wife, Ann, he is also survived by his three children, Karen Shiels of Franklin, MA; Denise Cataldo and her husband Michael of Malborough, MA and Thomas Doerr and his wife Lisa of Berlin, MA and 5 grandchildren, Brandon Shiels, Britanny Shiels, Madison Doerr, Thomas Doerr and Peter Doerr. He was also predeceased by his daughter Lisa Doerr. The family extends it profound appreciation to Salmon Hospice. All services will be held privately. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Thomas J. Doerr to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www. stjude.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.