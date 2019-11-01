|
Thomas P. George, 95, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019. Born and raised in Framingham, Tom was a devoted son, brother, uncle and great- uncle. His caring and gentle nature enabled him to connect with all people. Tom was a 1942 graduate of Framingham High School where he participated in many different sports and excelled in baseball having been named captain of the team. He joined the US Marine Corps (Aviation Division) from 1943 to 1946 during W.W. II and served on the aircraft carrier USS "Gilbert Islands" during the Battle of the Philippines, Saipan and Okinawa where his outfit earned three battle stars. Following his honorable discharge, Tom worked for GE Telechron for nearly 45 years before retiring. An avid fan of all Boston Sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots, Tom would stay up all night to watch the end of every game. He also enjoyed dancing and crossword puzzles. Tom was predeceased by his sister Ethel George and is survived by his sister Virginia "Ginny" Yusikones of Framingham, a niece: Lisa Collins and her husband Don of Hopkinton, a nephew: Mark Yusikones and his wife Jessica of Southborough; great-nieces Brittany and Karissa Collins and great-nephews: Jake, Nolan and Kyle Yusikones and his very dear friend: Jeanne Torello. A visiting hour will be held Monday, November 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Albanian Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 37 Washington St., Natick. Burial will be at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Albanian Orthodox Church of the Annunciation at the above address. For further information, please visit www.boyle brothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019