Thomas R. McClay, 78, of Marlborough, MA, died peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chelsea, MA, he was the son of the late Leslie and Mary (Shanlie) McClay and the husband of Rita (Bouvier) Gardiner. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1961 and was assigned to the Airborne Early Warning Squadron 13. Prior to his retirement, Tom worked at Setra Systems in Boxborough, MA for over 30 years. Tom had 32 years of sobriety and was known as Captain Gratitude. He was always willing to extend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, right up until the end of his journey. He enjoyed playing Texas Holdem and participating in game night with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Lynn-Marie McClay of Berlin, MA, and Laurie and her husband Roy Whitten of Marlborough, MA, his step-children, Cindy DAmico and her husband David of Marlborough, MA, Paula Bonina and her husband Bob of Marlborough, MA, Deborah OConnor of Florida, David Gardiner and his wife Ami of S. Hadley, MA, Glenn Gardiner and his wife Laurel of W. Boylston, MA, and his sister, Mary Jones. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Angela McClay and step-grandchildren; Celina DAmico, David, Abbey, Ben, Alex, Ryan, Shane, Ashley, Joshua, Justin, Nicole, Joey, Jett and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late George, Dennis, Leslie and Billy McClay. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, followed by a Memorial Observance at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Donations may be made to ARC-Marlborough, 33 Main St., Marlborough, MA 01752 www.theaddictionreferralcenter.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 26, 2019