Thomas W. Tom Bush, 67, died surrounded by his loving and devoted family on February 11, 2020 following a courageous conflict with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which he fought right to the end of his life. He was born in the Bronx, New York on January 5, 1953 the son of the late Walter P. Bush and Josephine (Thomas) Bush. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Diane M (Marcy) Bush of Wayland, formerly of Natick. He was the cherished father of Kristin M. Bush and Thomas R. Bush both of Los Angeles, CA. He was the son-in-law of Richard A. Marcy of Wayland and the late Mary A. (Carullo) Marcy who died on July 9, 2015. Brother-in-law of Denise Humphrey and her husband Stephen W. Humphrey, III of Franklin. Brother of William Bush of Millersville, MD; James Bush and his wife Sheri Bush of Newton, NH; Michael Bush of Millersville, MD; Barbara Lavine and her husband David Lavine of Bedford and the late Robert Bush and his surviving wife Wendy Bush of Plaistow, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom has most recently been a resident of Wayland and previously resided in Natick for over 17 years. He spent his formative years in Bedford and graduated from Bedford High School. He received his BS in Finance from Northeastern University. For over 28 years, Tom has been the owner and proprietor of the 7-11 Store, formerly Lil Peach, on Spring Street in West Roxbury. He was a great supporter and friend of the West Roxbury community and helped people in any way that he could. Tom enjoyed golfing, skiing and trips to his favorite destination, Disney World, with his family who were the center of his life. The most important aspect of Toms life was gifting to others and especially the time he spent with his wife, children and his entire family. Always a kind and generous man, Tom loved to meet people from all walks of life and will be fondly loved, remembered and missed not only by his family but all the lives that he touched in his 67 years. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (Off Rt. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at ST. ZEPHERIN CHURCH, 99 Main St (Rt 27), Wayland on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 am for his Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Richard Fitzgerald and Rev. David OLeary as celebrants. Interment for his family will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Toms memory may be sent to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiani Trl., Ste 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928 or www.IPFFoundation.org. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020