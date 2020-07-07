Thomas W. Silliker passed away peacefully in the company of family on March 31st. Born May 24, 1923 in Newton, Massachusetts he is preceded by his wife Beverly Silliker and his brother Bill Silliker. Tom joined the Army in 1941 and was stationed with the Army Air Corps in England for the duration of the war. Upon returning home he enrolled in Boston University and earned a degree in Business. A fixture in the community for nearly 60 years, Tom is survived by his sons | Attorney Mark Silliker of Harrisburg, PA and Dean Silliker of Hudson, MA, daughter Jane of Marlborough, grandchildren Amanda Silliker of Bellefonte, PA and Andrew Silliker of Harrisburg, PA, sister-in-law Patricia Calkins of Burlington, VT and his nephew Jay Silliker and his wife, Elaine. Tom was well-read and keenly enthusiastic about his hobbies of fishing, gardening and woodworking. Professionally, he worked for the Coca-Cola Company traveling throughout New England making many friends along the way, while during his time off in the summer he would frequent Maidstone Lake in Vermont. He loved spending time with family and was also quite the cook. He shared an appreciation of music with his daughter, Jane. Later in life he would travel south to spend his winters with his sons and grandson. You could not ask for a better friend, father, or grandfather. Tom possessed a sharp mind and lived every day to its fullest. A memorial service will be held in Vermont later during the summer. Donations to the Hudson Public Library may be made in lieu of flowers.



