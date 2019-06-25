|
Captain Timothy John Moran, of Ashland, Massachusetts, born on December 18, 1968 in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Germaine Moran and the late Francis Moran, passed away at age 50 on April 23, 2019 in Miramar Beach, Florida. He graduated from Marian High School and Boston College in 1989. He was in the Airlines industry as a Captain at Delta Airlines. Timothy was the loving husband of Rebecca Moran. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis Moran and Kevin Moran; and sister, Susan Chapman; and stepsisters, Carol Moran and Patricia Moran. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Harley Moran and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Renee Donahue. Timothy has a passion for golfing, hiking, boating and skiing. Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Bridget Parish, 830 Worcester Rd., Framingham, Massachusetts, 01702.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 25, 2019