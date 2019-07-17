Home

Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Tina Kauffman-Krol Obituary
Tina (Chaves) Kauffman-Krol, 41, of Auburn passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Kenneth A. Krol. Visiting hours will be between the hours of 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the BRITTON- WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn followed by a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 7:00 PM. A complete obituary will follow in Fridays newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes. com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 17, 2019
