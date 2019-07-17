|
Tina (Chaves) Kauffman-Krol, 41, of Auburn passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Kenneth A. Krol. Visiting hours will be between the hours of 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the BRITTON- WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn followed by a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 7:00 PM. A complete obituary will follow in Fridays newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes. com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 17, 2019