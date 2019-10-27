MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd M. Mayo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd M. Mayo Obituary
Todd Michael Mayo, 56, of Holliston passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Natick, he was the son of Nancy (Hardigan) Mayo of Sherborn, and the late John M. Mayo III. He was the husband of 23 years to Dawn (Erskine) Mayo of Holliston. Todd grew up in Sherborn on Course Brook Farm with his three brothers. He was the co-owner of Mayo Construction with his late brother, Scott. He enjoyed music, splitting wood, was an avid Patriots fan and cherished his family and friends. Besides his wife and mother, Todd is survived by his two brothers, Matthew Mayo of Sherborn and Brad Mayo and his wife, Sara of Hopkinton. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Nancy Mayo of Holliston as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and his cat, Mavis. Visitation will be held at LaCantina's in Framingham from 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday, November 2. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now