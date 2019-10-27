|
Todd Michael Mayo, 56, of Holliston passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Natick, he was the son of Nancy (Hardigan) Mayo of Sherborn, and the late John M. Mayo III. He was the husband of 23 years to Dawn (Erskine) Mayo of Holliston. Todd grew up in Sherborn on Course Brook Farm with his three brothers. He was the co-owner of Mayo Construction with his late brother, Scott. He enjoyed music, splitting wood, was an avid Patriots fan and cherished his family and friends. Besides his wife and mother, Todd is survived by his two brothers, Matthew Mayo of Sherborn and Brad Mayo and his wife, Sara of Hopkinton. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Nancy Mayo of Holliston as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and his cat, Mavis. Visitation will be held at LaCantina's in Framingham from 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday, November 2. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019