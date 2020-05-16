|
|
Tracey Lee Aguiar of Ashland formerly of Stoughton passed peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the age of 55. Cherished and loving daughter of Maryann Twomey and her husband James "Tony" of Stoughton and Anthony Aguiar of Southbridge. Devoted sister of Tammy Bisson of Raynham, Robert Doherty and his wife Bri-Anne (Thomas) of Foxboro and Jennifer Aguiar Murphy of Sarasota, Florida. Loving aunt of Richard and Jesse Bisson of Raynham. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Tracey enjoyed a long career as an X-ray technician after graduating from the Goddard Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1987. She was first employed at the Goddard Hospital of Stoughton before moving to Seattle, Washington to work at the Swedish Hospital (known today as Swedish Medical Center) and later at the Cardinal Cushing Hospital in Brockton prior to retiring due to illness. She was devoted to her cats Tallulah and Otis but loved all creatures great and small. Her compassionate nature was evident in her daily life, whether an injured squirrel needed assistance, or a cat needed a second chance, Tracey never hesitated to help. Besides her love of animals, she had an unwavering faith in God, teaching CCD and acting as a Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. Cecilias in Ashland, where she also resided. Tracey will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her generosity and kindness toward everyone. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Traceys life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are certain Tracey would be honored to have any donations in her name forwarded to: Neponset Valley Humane Society, PO Box 544, Norwood MA 02062
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 16, 2020