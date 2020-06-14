Tracey L (Carlson) Woods, passed away suddenly at her home in Millis on June 8, 2020 after a battle with Churgg-Strauss. Tracey was the daughter of Peter and Linda (Cahalane) Carlson and the beloved wife of Andrew R. Woods. She was also the devoted mother of her two wonderful daughters Lauren L. Senna of Marlborough and Andrea L. Woods of Millis. Tracey also leaves behind her brother Christopher Carlson and his wife Nancy of Maine, and her Aunt and Uncle Gerald and Sandra Cahalane of East Falmouth, MA. Also, she leaves behind several nieces & nephews who loved their "TT". A private ceremony for the family will be celebrated in the coming days. Anyone wishing to make memorial contributions in Traceys name may do so to a cause near and dear to her heart; The ALS Foundation at http://www.alsa.org/
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.