Treva F. Paltrineri, died at her home in Holliston on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husband, Louis P. Paltrineri of 71 years. Treva is survived by her children, Christine Ohara, Eugene Paltrineri, John Paltrineri, David Paltrineri, Pauline Lombardi and Edward Paltrineri; as well as 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Treva was born on April 2, 1926 in Lowell, Nebraska. Treva and Louis purchased Fiskes General Store in Holliston in 1973. They moved to Holliston in 1977. Treva loved gardening and spending time with her family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8th at St. Marys Church of Holliston. Treva will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley next to Louis. The family would like to thank the many caregivers that have helped with moms care throughout this difficult time. We also wish to thank Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748, or to American Legion Downtown Marigold Project c/o Bobby Blair, 57 School St. Holliston, MA 01746.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019