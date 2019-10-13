|
Tsu-Chia TC Shieh, of Framingham, MA passed away peacefully under hospice care surrounded by family on October 8, 2019 at the age of 86. The cause of death was laryngeal cancer. TC was the chief scientist of Rockbestos Surprenant Cable Corporation in Clinton, MA from 1969 until his retirement in 1997. He had many professional accomplishments. His patented dual-layered high voltage wire design was at one time used in all TV sets. He developed wire/cable insulation standards to minimize dangerous smoke and fumes from building fires. He was probably best remembered at Surprenant as the inventor of its XFO wires, whose insulation systems could be adjusted to meet various requirements such as stability and flexibility. A native of Taiwan, TC came to the US in 1959 on a scholarship as a graduate student in organic chemistry. He earned his PhD in 1962 at the University of Chicago. While there, he met and married Ai-Jyh Lin, who had also come from Taiwan for further studies. TC enjoyed stamp collecting, classical music, and photography. He is survived by his wife Ai-Jyh, sons Robert and William, and granddaughter Amy. Family and friends will honor and remember TCs life by gathering for his funeral service in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019