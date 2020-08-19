1/1
Van Williams
Van Williams, age 26, loving son, brother, Fianc, and doting father of two beautiful children, passed away unexpectedly at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston. He was a graduate of Framingham High School 2012 and received a BS in Finance and a BS in Biology (Pre-Med) with a Minor in Chemistry from Barry University in 2016. Van was very active during college. He participated in multiple clubs including Student Ambassador-Head of Program and Student Managed Investment Fund-Health Care Sector Head. Van engaged in many different research experiments, abstract presentations, amongst other publications, many internships, and over 150 hours shadowing experience with several different Universities. He also worked multiple jobs at school. He maintained all of this while also being a great new dad, receiving a plethora of honors and awards and graduating Cum Laude. Van was a very active member of Greater Framingham Community Church. He went from Early Childhood Ministry to being Head Counselor of Vacation Bible School. As a young man he participated in many ministries within the church, but he was particularly proud of being the leader of Y We Praize Mime Ministry. Van was always joyful and willing when asked to come back home to participate in any event while in college and as he began his new career. Van was very passionate about educating and passing on as much knowledge as he could to young black children. He wanted them to always remember, it was not about where they came from, but where they were going. Van was a Sr. Analyst in the Venture Capitalist Industry at Hercules. Van loved his work. The only time he was not working he was playing with his children. He forwent going to many company social events and was quoted as saying, "I love you guys, but I rather be home playing with my kids, have fun tonight." Preceded in death by his father Van Williams Sr. He is survived by his mother Belinda Pacheco (Clark); sister, Tatianna B. Williams; childhood sweetheart, Sasha M. Johnson; and 2 amazing children; daughter, Kaylani Neomi Williams (7) and son, Avian Alshabari Williams (3). There will be a Facebook Live Stream of Vans Homegoing- Celebration of life on Wednesday 19, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. J. Anthony Lloyd officiating. https://facebook.com/events/s/vans-homegoing-service-celebra/780180512793704/?ti=as If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions to Greater Framingham Community Church, P.O. Box 629, Framingham, MA 01704. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
