Vasco A. Brovelli, 95, of Holliston, passed away at Milford Regional Hospital on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 71 years to Pauline (Procaccini) Brovelli. An Army Veteran of WWII, Vasco was Hollistons oldest living veteran, an honor he carried with great pride. He retired after 35 years at General Motors in Framingham and also had a second retirement after a 25 year career at St. Marys Church. Vasco was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus in Framingham. He enjoyed playing golf, was an avid Patriots & Red Sox fan and took pleasure in gardening on his "estate". He especially loved spending time with his family and very much enjoyed his morning coffee with friends at the coffee shop. Vasco was a beloved member of the Holliston community for over 65 years, and was so appreciative of those who helped him as his wifes health began to decline the past year. Besides his wife, Pauline, Vasco is survived by a family who adored him. His son, Stephen Brovelli and his wife, Sharon of Medway; his daughter, Nancy Mercurio and her husband, Michael of Cave Creek, AZ; his daughter-in- law, Debbie of Medway; his sister, Doris Crichton of Foxboro; and 9 grandchildren, Gregory and his wife Vanessa, Christine, John, Jordan and her husband Sean Graham, Jason, Michael and Mathew Mercurio. He is predeceased by two sons, Wayne and David Brovelli and two sisters Norma Joyce and Livia Monroe. He was so proud of his family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10th from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church of Holliston. The mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/MusicAtStMarysHolliston/
You do not need a facebook acct. to access. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Marys Church, 8 Church St. Holliston, MA 01746. Please note, masks must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to.